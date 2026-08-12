Welfare benefit increases will be paid retroactively to beneficiaries in the last quarter of 2026, without any action needed on their behalf, the deputy welfare ministry announced on Wednesday.

The increases come from the implementation of the July 2 cabinet decision and legislation on social inclusion and independent living for individuals with disabilities, the minimum guaranteed income (EEE) and in general social benefits.

The welfare benefit management service said the EE for August would be paid on Friday, while the monthly care allowance and the increase would be paid on August 28.

The payments are made directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, while the increases will appear as a separate imbursement.

Those entitled to the 10 per cent increases on benefits are individuals with disabilities who had registered by July 31.

Individuals under 18 years of age will receive €87 extra, with the total disability benefit reaching €455.

Those aged 18 to 65, as well as those over 65, will receive €37 with the total reaching €405.

For home care, an additional amount equal to 10 per cent of the approved benefit for August will be paid, while the transport benefit will be brought up to a total of €100 regardless of the amount paid so far.

The deputy ministry said the only action required from beneficiaries was to make sure their bank and contact details were up to date, in order to avoid any delays.

For additional information or clarifications, the public can call the 1450 helpline from Monday to Friday, from 8am till 5pm, or visit the service’s website [www.wbas.dmsw.gov.cy]

The welfare benefit management service said the automatic payment of allowances was part of efforts to reduce administrative burden and reduce inconvenience for beneficiaries.