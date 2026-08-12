Can’t get enough of our dark twist endings? We’ve got you!

Here are some more movies with twisted endings. Just like the previous entry, there will be MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for these movies, so proceed with caution.

The protagonist was having an affair with his daughter – Oldboy (2003)

Man, when Koreans decide to go dark, they go DARK. Oldboy tells the story of Oh Dae-su, an alcoholic businessman who neglects his family. After being released by the police following an arrest for drunkenness, causing him to miss his daughter’s fourth birthday, he is abducted and placed in a sealed room with no explanation.

He is given food and water and allowed to watch television, where he learns that his wife is dead and he has been framed for her murder. Dae-su vows to get revenge, and for the next 15 years, trains himself within the small confines of the hotel room.

When he is eventually released, all hell breaks loose. Dae-su destroys everything in his path as he searches for the truth, including in a corridor scene where he brutally smashes his way through a group of goons with a hammer.

During his quest, he falls in love and has sex with a young woman who helps him pursue his revenge. By the end, Dae-su learns that everything has been an elaborate setup orchestrated by a wealthy businessman. The worst surprise, however, is saved for last: the woman helping him is actually the daughter he left behind.

The final sacrifice was utterly pointless – The Mist (2007)

You want a Stephen King adaptation? Get Frank Darabont on the phone. Based on a novella by the master of horror, The Mist tells the story of a group of people trapped inside a supermarket in a small town.

Outside, a mysterious mist has covered everything, but that’s not all: terrifying monsters lurk within it, ready to kill anyone who steps outside. Although the survivors initially believe the supermarket is a safe place, they soon discover that religious fanaticism can be just as dangerous as the monsters.

David escapes the supermarket in a car along with his son and three other people, hoping to find help. When the car eventually runs out of fuel, David is faced with an impossible choice. The monsters are waiting to rip them to shreds the moment they step out and his gun has only four bullets.

Wanting to spare them an agonising death, David mercy-kills everyone in the car and steps outside to be killed by the monsters. At that moment, he sees an army tank approaching. The crisis has been dealt with, and the monsters are being eliminated.

Andrew knowingly has himself lobotomised – Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island tells the story of US Marshal Teddy Daniels, who travels to an isolated psychiatric hospital in the 1950s to investigate the disappearance of a patient. While there, Teddy uncovers a conspiracy involving secret experiments and Nazi scientists.

The entire investigation was an elaborate setup organised by his doctors. His supposed partner is actually the psychiatrist treating him, and Teddy is not his real name. He is Andrew Laeddis, a patient at the hospital who was committed after murdering his wife, who had drowned their three children.

The ruse appears to work, and Andrew seems to be cured. However, in the final scene, he addresses his doctor as though they are still partners, apparently indicating that he has retreated into his fantasy once again.

As the doctor solemnly signals to the guards to take him away for a lobotomy, Andrew delivers the killer line: “Which would be worse: to live as a monster, or to die as a good man?”

The Cabin in the Woods

The heroes unleash the apocalypse – The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Cabin in the Woods begins as a stereotypical horror story before evolving into something completely insane. A group of college students become trapped in a cabin in the woods, where they meet horrifying endings inspired by familiar horror-movie tropes.

It is eventually revealed that the monsters were released by a secret organisation that has been manipulating the students and forcing them to behave like horror-movie clichés. Their deaths are part of a ritual designed to satisfy powerful beings known as the Ancient Ones.

To complete the ritual, one of the two remaining heroes must kill the other, which they refuse to do. Because the ritual is not completed, the Ancient Ones awaken, destroying humanity and bringing about the end of the world.