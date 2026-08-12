A group of young picnickers was caught lighting charcoal on Sunday in Akamas and was reprimanded by the forestry department, while in a separate case a man in Koutrafas is being prosecuted for burning stubble in his orchard in the buffer zone.

Forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that apart from these isolated incidents, the past few days have been “calm” and that patrols have been significantly increased.

On Wednesday, the picnickers had travelled to Lara beach with their barbeque and lit charcoal.

Kyriacou explained that the barbeque fire had been “picked up by the optical sensor system of the automatic fire detection system installed in Akamas”.

“We informed the patrol that was near the Avakas gorge and it went there immediately,” Kyriacou added.

Lara beach is part of the Akamas national forest park and is thus out of bounds for lighting any kind of fire.

The forestry department put the fire out and reported the picnickers.

Kyriacou said patrols were more frequent during the summer months when the fire risk was higher.

The forestry department also dealt with a case of stubble burning in an orchard in Koutrafas, in close proximity to the forest.

The fire was immediately extinguished and procedures were initiated to prosecute the man.

Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that the Koutrafas fire was detected by the forestry department and the case is being handled by the police as the area was inside the buffer zone and thus outside the department’s jurisdiction.

He explained that when a fire is detected, the circumstances determine the course of action.

“If someone lights a fire and no damaged is caused, a fine may be imposed by the forestry department and the case closes upon payment. If someone causes a fire and there is damage, then they go to court,” Kyriacou said.

He added that “the past few days have been calm.”

“We have increased our patrols by forestry officers, who comb the whole forest. They advise people at picnic places, they pass from remote houses, especially where people are holidaying, in sub-forest communities where summer events are on, we advise community leaders and the people on how to prevent fires,” he said.

Kyriacou urged people to report any suspicious activity and in case of smoke or fire to immediately call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.

In regular warnings, the forestry department appeals to the public to be particularly careful during outdoor activities and to avoid any actions that could ignite a blaze.

The department also reminds the public that causing a fire is a criminal offence and carries severe penalties.