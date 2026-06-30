A man who has confessed to the killing of 22-year-old Bangladeshi student Shahruar Ahmed Emon was on Tuesday referred for trial before the Larnaca permanent criminal court, which is scheduled to convene on September 24.

The defendant faces seven charges, including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction and unlawful deprivation of liberty with intent to cause grievous harm, unlawful detention, extortion, demanding property through threats, and illegal stay in the Republic.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in Larnaca district during June.

According to evidence presented before the court, the accused met the victim on June 7 during a bus journey.

The two young men exchanged contact details and, according to statements attributed to the suspect, he formed the impression that the student came from a wealthy family.

Two days later, on June 9, the suspect allegedly purchased a knife.

On June 11, according to the prosecution, he contacted the victim and told him he had found him a job paying €50 per day. Later that evening, Emon travelled to the Kofinou area to meet the suspect.

Investigators are continuing to examine a series of statements attributed to the accused concerning the events that led to the student’s death.

The victim’s body was later discovered in an open area in Kofinou, where police also recovered a knife believed to be linked to the crime.

Findings from the post-mortem examination revealed three stab wounds to the shoulder blade area and one wound to the left side of the neck.

Police also told the court that, at the time of the suspect’s arrest, he was found in possession of personal belongings belonging to the victim, including boarding passes and a bank card bearing the student’s name.

Authorities are also investigating allegations that messages and telephone calls were made to the victim’s father demanding money in exchange for his son’s release.