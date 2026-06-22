A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday after confessing to the murder of fellow Bangladeshi student Shahruar Ahmed Emon and staging his kidnapping to demand money from the victim’s family.

The case emerged after the victim, also aged 22, was reported missing on June 12.

Investigators later discovered his body in Kofinou following information provided by the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday and is now being investigated on suspicion of premeditated murder and other offences.

According to evidence presented before Larnaca district court, the victim’s flatmate told police that Emon had left on June 12 after saying he had found work at a poultry farm in Kofinou.

Later that day, the victim’s father, who lives in Greece, received a message that read “Please save me, otherwise they will kill me.”

Further messages followed demanding money in exchange for the student’s release.

One message allegedly warned that if €35,000 was not paid, the victim would never be seen again.

A later message reduced the demand to €10,000 and threatened harm if the matter was reported to authorities.

Bangladeshi student Shahruar Ahmed Emon

Investigators were able to trace the victim’s final mobile phone signal to Kofinou.

Analysis of telecommunications data subsequently led police to the suspect, who had been scheduled to leave Cyprus under a voluntary repatriation programme on June 16 but failed to board his flight.

Police told the court that the suspect admitted killing the victim and later directed investigators to the burial site, the alleged murder weapon and personal belongings belonging to the deceased.

According to his statement to investigators, the suspect first met Emon on a bus on June 7.

The two exchanged telephone numbers after discussing possible employment opportunities.

The suspect claimed he later felt insulted during the conversation and believed the victim came from a wealthy family.

Police said the suspect told investigators that he purchased a knife two days later and contacted the victim on June 12, claiming he had found a job paying €50 per day. The victim travelled to Kofinou to meet him.

According to the confession presented in court, the suspect led the victim towards an isolated area near the Kofinou slaughterhouse, where he attacked him with a knife.

Investigators believe the victim survived the initial assault and was subsequently strangled.

Police said the suspect admitted dragging the victim to another location and using clothing to strangle him again until he died.

He then covered the body with straw in an attempt to conceal it before disposing of the knife and other items.

After returning home, investigators said the suspect cleaned blood from his hands and shoes and used the victim’s mobile phone to send messages demanding money from the victim’s father while creating the impression that a kidnapping had taken place.

When arrested, the suspect allegedly replied, “I killed him. I do not want to say anything.”

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday by pathologist Nicholas Charalambous found that the victim died from stab wounds and strangulation.