Nicosia Municipality brings back its annual event, hosting a series of free performances in the neighbourhoods of Nicosia, Aglandjia, Engomi and Ayios Dometios, turning the city into a large, open-air stage.

Musicians, performers, artists, ensembles and all sorts of creatives have been selected to take part this year and present their craft to audiences. The event series lasts throughout the summer, from Friday, July 3 to September 25, making sure the capital continues to offer art, culture and entertainment throughout the summer months. Just when we thought Nicosia was slowing down and emptying as residents hit the beach, the Summer Nights programme offers an incentive to stay and enjoy its cultural life.

Concerts, theatre performances, dance evenings, photography exhibitions and a wide range of artistic activities will bring the capital’s neighbourhoods to life, creating opportunities for people to come together, participate, express themselves creatively and enjoy quality entertainment.

The programme begins on Friday with a music trail through Ledra and Onasagorou streets. Between 7pm and 9pm, Gore Melian will perform English and Greek songs from every era, violinist Alexandra Tsiara will present Strings Under the Stars, the Melodic Trio will play From Tradition to Today and Antigoni Kyriakidou will perform Meet the Accordion.

On July 8, Greek and international songs with Jokar and the Band will sound at Pavlos Lisou park in Engomi with the Between Two Worlds programme, while on July 12, the photography exhibition Repute by Andrew Tess will be displayed at the underpass on Solomou Square bridge.

Then, on July 17, the folklore group To Vima, will present The Spirit of Greece through Dance and Song at Eleftheria Square and on July 23, the music group Asteres Drapetes will present an unforgettable evening dedicated to poet Nikos Kavvadias at Skali in Aglandjia.

At the Byzantine Chapel of Ayios Dometios, a musical evening featuring beloved hits and timeless songs performed by Giorgos Stamataris and Stavriana Koutra will take place on July 23. A few days later, on July 28, Antilogos Theatre will present its play The Square at Pallouriotissa Square.

Kickstarting August’s agenda is the Greek-language comedy Ta Dika Mas tou Geitona Mas by the theatre group To Paraskinio at the municipal gardens and a musical gathering with singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza on August 6 at the Byzantine Chapel of Ayios Dometios for the performance Notes in the Couryard.

About a dozen more performances are part of the 2026 programme, spanning photography works, music nights, summer songs, music from Greek cinema, choir performances and much more. The full agenda can be found at Nicosia Municipality’s website.

Nihtes Kalokairiou – Summer Nights 2026

Event series with music, theatre performances and more by local artists. Presented by the Municipality of Nicosia. July 3 – September 25. Throughout Nicosia. www.nicosia.org.cy