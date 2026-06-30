A closing party and an extended exhibition! Eins gallery in Limassol hosts a closing celebration soon, marking the end of the season and the final week of Leontios Toumpouris’ exhibition, A Disappearing Act, an Erroneous Camouflaging, which has been extended until July 3.

This year, the gallery presented the work of Socrates Fatouros, Marietta Mavrokordatou, Leontios Toumpouris, Stelios Kallinikou, Raissa Angeli and Eleni Odysseos, with further exhibitions to be announced after September. “Join us,” they say, “in celebrating the artists, collaborators, colleagues and patrons who continue to shape and support the gallery’s programme.”

Toumpouris will be present during the closing event on July 3pm between 7pm and 10pm, offering informal tours of the exhibition.

The exhibition features newly-produced and revisited works. Rooted in his open-ended archive of photographic documentation and the practice of gathering, Toumpouris produces a body of work in clay and metal that negotiates multiplicity, connection, development and growth.

By engaging with ideas of transitions and pause, the exhibition explores bodily and psychological complexities embedded in the urge to hide, the need to retreat, and the will to insist, drawing a parallel to the artist’s recently published book titled Still.

Eins Gallery Closing Party

Exhibition and gallery closing event. With Leontios Toumpouris’ showcase. July 3. Eins gallery, Limassol. 7pm-10pm. Tel: 99-522977