On Tuesday the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius inland, 35 degrees on the east and south coast, around 32 degrees on the west and north coast and around 30 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be variable, ranging from 3 Beaufort to 4 Beaufort and temporarily on the south coast up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

In the evening, it will be mainly clear, but low clouds are likely to form locally in the early hours.

Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 17 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow northwest to northeast and southeast on the north coast at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will remain mainly clear.

The temperature will gradually drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, and will fluctuate around the same levels on Friday.