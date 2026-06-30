I am about 24 years late in watching Everwood, which was first released in 2002, but it is never too late to discover a good TV show. This American drama series popped up on my Netflix and something about it felt sweet and nostalgic.

From episode one, we meet Dr Andrew Brown, a high-level brain surgeon who leads a typical successful doctor’s life in New York – always busy, always at work, never around much for the family. Until that is, his wife dies in an accident and life completely changes.

He decides to move to the rural, picture-perfect town of Everwood for a slower, quieter and more meaningful life with his two children. The reality of a small town and village-like lifestyle quickly hits and feels rather different to what this New York family is used to.

Something about daily life in Everwood – walking into people you know at the supermarket, pharmacy or restaurant, news spreading around fast and everyone knowing everyone – reminds me of life in Cyprus. The small community aspect is a double-edged sword but what Everwood gets right, and what societies in real life could benefit from, is that the community comes together in times of need. Neighbours help neighbours, people admit their mistakes, help wildlife and put on festivals to fundraise for a friend in need.

I know, of course, that it is easy for things to look ideal on a TV show but sometimes it can be a reminder of the kind of life we want to have and people we want to be. The 90s and 00s life is regaining popularity as people crave more connection and less AI, and Netflix has caught onto that. More than a dozen films and series from that period have been added on the platform recently and Everwood was one of the most successful shows at the time.

Plus, it is nice to see young Chris Pratt, playing alongside Emily VanCamp as teenager Amy Abbott, Gregory Smith as Ephram Brown (the doctor’s son) and Treat Williams as Dr Andrew Brown.

I am still on season one, there are four, so I am sure there is plenty more romance, drama and teenage affairs coming. If you have not seen it, this is a charming summer watch.