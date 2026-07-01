Cyprus’ turnover value index of retail trade saw an year-on-year increase of 9.8 per cent in May, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

For the same month, the turnover volume index of retail trade also experienced a positive trajectory, rising by 7.5 per cent when compared to May 2025.

Regarding the value index, the largest annual increase was recorded in automotive fuel at 20.9 per cent, followed by the category of other household equipment (including building materials, carpets, furniture, electrical appliances, and lighting) at 12 per cent.

Additionally, educational and recreational goods, such as books, stationery, sporting equipment, and toys, recorded a value increase of 10.1 per cent.

In terms of volume, the most significant growth in retail turnover was observed in clothing and footwear at 19.4 per cent, followed by information and communication equipment at 17.6 per cent, and other household equipment at 13.3 per cent.

Conversely, a decrease of 3.8 per cent was recorded in the retail volume of automotive fuel, while a 2.1 per cent decline was noted in the category of flowers, plants, watches, jewellery, optical goods, and second-hand items.

For the period from January to May 2026, the turnover value index of retail trade recorded a 7.1 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

During that same five-month period, the turnover volume index of retail trade similarly marked an increase of 5.9 per cent.