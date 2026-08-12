Two men, aged 30 and 37, are due to appear before a Limassol court on Wednesday after a 44-year-old man was injured in a knife attack shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The victim was attacked by his 37-year-old roommate and the 30-year-old suspect in circumstances that remain under investigation.

The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found blunt force injuries to his head and neck, as well as an injury to his nose. He remained in hospital for further treatment.

Police later located the 30-year-old in his vehicle in Limassol and arrested him after finding a knife inside the car.

The 37-year-old was subsequently located elsewhere in the Limassol district.

Police said he was also found carrying a knife, which was confiscated before his arrest.

Both men were detained for questioning and are expected to appear in court later on Wednesday, where police will seek remand orders.