A fire which broke out in dry grass and wild vegetation near the Astromeritis checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon has been brought under control, the fire service said.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X that firefighting units from Nicosia stations, supported by organised volunteer groups, responded to the blaze after it broke out near the crossing point.

Aircraft that were already on patrol in the area were immediately diverted to the scene and carried out water drops to assist ground crews.

The forestry department and civil defence were also mobilised and dispatched personnel to support firefighting efforts.

In an update posted later on X Wednesday, Kettis said the fire had been brought under control after burning approximately four hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and a number of olive trees.

Three fire engines from the fire service, one vehicle from the forestry department and two organised volunteer groups remained at the scene to deal with any remaining hotspots.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The incident comes as authorities remain on high alert for wildfires amid high temperatures and increased fire risk across Cyprus.