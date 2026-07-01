A total of 800 homes out of 1,200 approved properties have been incorporated into the mortgage to rent scheme, state-owned asset management company Kedipes said on Wednesday, as it continues processing applications.

The company clarified that the acceptance and assessment of applications for the scheme is ongoing.

It also confirmed that a new €50 million cash payment for the second quarter of 2026 was made as part of the repayment of state aid received by the former co operative banking system.

Kedipes said that since beginning operations in 2018, total repayments of state support have reached €1.87 billion. Of this amount, €1.76 billion relates to cash repayments of state aid.

A further €97 million concerns the cost of implementing the mortgage to rent scheme for the inclusion of the 800 homes.

An additional €13 million relates to other forms of repayment, the company reported.

The company also maintains a €60 million cash buffer to finance the mortgage for rent scheme.

It further holds another €60 million reserve to settle obligations to Eurobank Limited linked related to the repurchase of a portfolio of non-performing loans that had been included in the loan guarantee scheme, which ended on January 30, 2026.