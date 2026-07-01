Logicom Public Ltd announced this week that it expects a marginal reduction in turnover for the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

The company attributed this decline primarily to the ongoing military conflict in the Gulf region.

This geopolitical tension has exerted a negative influence on the broader business environment in which the company operates, Logicom explained.

Despite the impact on turnover, the operating profit from regular and existing business activities is expected to remain at roughly the same levels as the previous year.

Furthermore, profitability, when excluding the results of subsidiary firm Demetra Holdings Plc, is also forecast to remain stable.

The company further stated that it cannot provide a reliable estimate for its final net profitability after taxation at this time.

This difficulty in forecasting is due to the current lack of available information regarding the expected results of Demetra Holdings.

Logicom stated that it will issue the appropriate announcements as soon as the necessary information becomes available.