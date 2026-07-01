The allocation of new conscripts to their posts follows an objective, transparent and fair procedure, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas reiterated on Wednesday.

Speaking at the random allocation process at the Christos Samaras military camp in Athalassa, Palmas said that the distribution of positions was carried out exclusively through certified software, which processed the data submitted by the conscripts themselves via the electronic platform for submitting data for Conscript Soldiers Training Cycle (ESSO).

“[The software applies scoring data] without any human intervention in shaping the final result,” he said.

Palmas said that the application of the software ensured “the integrity of the process”, with the allocation of positions resulting exclusively from objective data, the declared preferences of the conscripts and the needs of the National Guard and would be communicated to the conscripts communicated on the day of their enlistment.

He said that the goal was to “achieve the most fair and equitable result” based on detailed criteria which were applied to all conscripts.

The defence ministry told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday thatalthough there have never been any official complaints about conscripts with the right connections getting plum positions, the new system has been put in place in recent years to assure both conscripts and their parents a fair allocation of National Guard posts.

Palmas emphasised that the National Guard would be taking all essential steps to guarantee the seamless integration of the new conscripts into the military environment, stressing that this would be true irrespective of the unit to which the conscripts were allocated.

“I want to assure you that the conscripts will have the continuous support of the National Guard,” he said.

Palmas said that the aim was for the military service to be a constructive experience which contributes to both the operational training and personal development of the conscripts in an “environment of security and respect”.

The ESSO platform requires conscripts to submit a declaration of information and the necessary documents, and to register their preference for the selection and allocation process to the branches, arms and corps of the National Guard, and their placement in units.