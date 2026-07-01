Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd announced this week that it expects a significant divergence in its financial performance for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2025.

Based on unaudited financial data for the period spanning January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, the company anticipates a reduction in operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The company identified the primary factor behind this downturn as an increase in operating and administrative expenses linked to the Rodon Hotel, which serves as the principal asset of the firm.

Specific cost pressures identified for the first half of 2026 include the provision for a thirteenth-month salary, higher energy costs and increased expenditure related to maintenance and repairs compared to the same period in 2025.