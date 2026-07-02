Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my husband since both of our daughters have left the nest.

What did you have for breakfast?

A big bowl of fruit salad with a sprinkle of maca powder.

Describe your perfect day.

A day close to nature, preferably a forest or a beautiful garden. Reading a book, meditating, chilling, doing nothing.

Best book ever read?

Difficult to choose only one… So many books have helped me through the years. Real Magic by Wayne W Dyer changed my perspective of life, How Not To Die by Michael Greger gave me a lot of useful knowledge about health and nutrition, Raising an Emotionally Intelligent Child by John Gottman helped me be a better parent, partner and teacher.

Best childhood memory?

When I was in primary school, playing in the neighbourhood with my friends (yes! We were lucky to do that back then!) until sunset and not having time to do my homework.

What is always in your fridge?

Salad and olives!! We cannot live without them!!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Mostly nothing but if I choose to listen then it would be Billie Eilish songs. She is the best!!

What’s your spirit animal?

The horse for its elegance, freedom, power – It’s also my Chinese horoscope animal.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of fulfilling my vision to its fullest and of making a meaningful difference in the lives of my students.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Julie Andrews as Maria running and singing in the green hills in The Sound of Music. I love this movie!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Billie Eilish’s mum. I fully agree with her ethics.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To the future… in Europe somewhere.

What is your greatest fear?

Roller coasters, bungee jumping and anything that involves speed and losing control. It’s not so much of fearing them it’s more about not wanting to experience them.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Go vegan now to have a healthy life and help the planet and the animals.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Substance abuse

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Be with my loved ones.

Avgi is a ballet instructor and the director of a ballet studio in Nicosia. Apart from being the director, she also specialises in ballet teacher training, script writing and choreography. She directs dance shows as well as designs costumes and produces the whole show. Follow her on @motionartstudio @avgipapakyriakou