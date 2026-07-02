Inclusion is the state’s minimum obligation in protecting human rights and human dignity, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday at the launch of My Name is Aria, a memoir by 20-year-old Aria Papanicolaou chronicling her journey with autism.

Christodoulides said governments are judged by their performance in education, healthcare and social policy, adding that his administration has made building an inclusive society a priority.

He said the government’s goal was to ensure that every person has equal opportunities, access to services and the ability to participate fully in social, educational, cultural and professional life.

“It is not an unattainable aim. It can be reached,” he said, adding that change does not come about solely through legislation, policies and seminars, but with a “shift in mentality”.

Papanicolaou said she was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and a half but was not told about her diagnosis until she was 14.

Addressing Papanicolaou, the president said her book gives readers the opportunity to experience the world through her eyes.

He also welcomed Eurobank’s decision to fund the creation of a day care centre for people with autism-related disabilities, describing it as “an investment with a true social footprint”.

Deputy Welfare Minister Klea Hadjistefanou described the book as a courageous and creative contribution, saying the state’s goal should always be to build “a society without exclusions”.

Papanicolaou said she was diagnosed with autism at the age of three and a half but was not told about her diagnosis until she was 14.

“We all deserve to belong,” she said.

Her father, veteran Greek basketball player Dimitris Papanicolaou, said around 17,000 families in Greece have a member with autism.

“It is an issue that concerns us all,” he said.