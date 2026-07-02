Live outdoor music performances at the charming and summery Village Square of the Aphrodite Hills Resort make their comeback. Throughout the summer, local and international guest artists will perform at the Summer Music Festival, blending music entertainment with dining, refreshing cocktails and sunset views.

Running from Friday, July 3 to September 2, the festival will host live music nights every Friday and on selected Wednesday evenings. Best of all, the performances are free and open to all – that means to resort guests and visitors. With a diverse line-up of artists and music genres, the festival welcomes all for a fun cultural summer.

Expect acoustic, jazz, pop, reggae, Greek and classic rock to sound this year. The music begins with a live show by the local band Prospectus on Friday, followed by the reggae-infused band Mr Wilson on July 10. Kyklos will take over the floor on July 17 while Malvina and the Boys will perform live on July 22.

Popular pop-rock band Fuse will bring their explosive set on July 24, followed by the Time Surfers Party Band on July 29 and a special In Honour of Metallica show on July 31 to wrap up the month’s performances. Another eight music nights will take place in August and September – the full line-up is on the resort’s official website.

Summer Music Festival at Aphrodite Hills Resort

Live music nights bringing jazz, rock, reggae and pop nights. July 3-September 2. Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia. www.aphroditehills.com