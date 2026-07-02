Sunny and seasonably warm weather is expected across Cyprus on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to 37C inland under the influence of seasonal low pressure affecting the region.

Winds will initially blow from the southeast to southwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort, later shifting to southwesterly to northwesterly directions at similar strengths, becoming locally stronger at up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Temperatures are expected to reach 37C inland, 29C on the west coast, around 32C in other coastal areas and 28C in the higher mountains.

Conditions will remain mostly clear overnight, although periods of increased low cloud are expected, mainly in western areas. During the early morning hours, patches of mist or low cloud may form locally, particularly in the southeast.

Night-time temperatures will drop to around 23C inland and along the coast, and to 19C in the higher mountains.

The weather is expected to remain mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, skies will remain generally clear, although increased cloud cover developing around midday and early afternoon could bring isolated showers, mainly over mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain close to seasonal averages through the weekend.