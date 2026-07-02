Police arrested three people during preventive operations carried out across Cyprus overnight, authorities said on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the arrests concerned offences including possession of burglary tools, illegal stay in Cyprus and driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of the operations, police stopped and checked 576 drivers and 179 passengers. Officers also carried out inspections at 35 premises as part of efforts to tackle criminal activity, resulting in five reports of offences.

During traffic checks, police issued 262 fines for various traffic violations and opened seven cases involving alleged traffic offences.

Among the violations recorded, speeding accounted for the largest number, with 87 drivers reported for exceeding the speed limit.

Police also impounded 14 vehicles during the operations.

In addition, officers carried out 118 alcohol tests, which resulted in 12 drivers being reported for drink-driving offences.