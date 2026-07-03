Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose by 4.6 per cent in April 2026, reaching 143.1 units, according to figures released on Friday by the statistical service (Cystat).

For the first four months of the year, the index recorded a cumulative increase of 3.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures are calculated using 2021 as the base year, meaning the index measures monthly turnover changes in relation to the average monthly turnover recorded during that year.

Manufacturing remained the main contributor to industrial turnover, with its index reaching 149.2 units in April, reflecting an annual increase of 5.1 per cent.

For the January to April period, manufacturing turnover was up 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Within manufacturing, the strongest annual growth was recorded in basic metals and fabricated metal products, where turnover rose by 11.9 per cent in April and by 10.3 per cent over the first four months of the year.

Other non-metallic mineral products also recorded a strong increase, rising by 11.4 per cent in April and by 2.3 per cent in January to April.

The manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, continued to perform strongly, with turnover increasing by 10.3 per cent in April and by 23 per cent over the four-month period.

Further gains were recorded in machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment, where turnover rose by 9.7 per cent in April and by 4.9 per cent in January to April.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations increased by 8.2 per cent in April, although the four-month rise was more limited at 0.5 per cent.

Furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment rose by 8.1 per cent in April, but still recorded a decline of 3.9 per cent over the January to April period.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products recorded a more modest increase, with turnover up 0.8 per cent in April and 3.4 per cent in the first four months of the year.

Rubber and plastic products remained broadly stable in April, increasing by 0.3 per cent, while turnover in this category rose by 4.8 per cent over the January to April period.

However, several manufacturing categories recorded annual declines in April.

Paper and paper products and printing fell by 6.6 per cent in April and by 2.4 per cent in the first four months of the year.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products dropped by 4.1 per cent in April, although they remained up 3.2 per cent for January to April.

Electronic and optical products and electrical equipment fell by 2.2 per cent in April, while the category recorded the steepest cumulative decline, with turnover down 13.4 per cent over the four-month period.

Outside manufacturing, mining and quarrying reached 161.6 units, recording an annual increase of 5.6 per cent in April.

For the first four months of the year, the sector was up 1.9 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery also recorded growth, with the index reaching 141.8 units.

The sector rose by 5.5 per cent in April and by 7.4 per cent in January to April.

More specifically, materials recovery increased by 17 per cent both in April and over the four-month period, making it one of the strongest-performing categories in the table.

By contrast, water collection, treatment and supply fell by 3.1 per cent in April, although it remained up 1.2 per cent for January to April.

Electricity supply increased by 1.3 per cent in April, with the index standing at 111.7 units.

For the first four months of the year, the sector recorded a rise of 0.5 per cent.

The local market index reached 143.6 units, rising by 4.4 per cent in April and by 4.2 per cent in the January to April period.

Meanwhile, the export market index stood at 140.2 units, recording a stronger annual increase of 6 per cent in April, although it remained down 1 per cent for the first four months of the year.

Cystat said the industrial turnover index covers mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, however, it does not include sewerage, waste collection, treatment and disposal, and remediation activities.