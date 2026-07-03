The Mall of Cyprus Plc on Friday announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of €6,000,000 for the 2026 financial year.

This payout will be distributed to shareholders who are listed in the register of members maintained by the company and the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 12, 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, the board of directors reached this resolution after carefully assessing the financial status of the company.

Each fully paid-up ordinary share will be eligible for a dividend payment of €0.018.

Shareholders who are on the register by the record date of May 12, 2025, will receive their cash payment on July 20, 2026.

It is important to note that the company shares will be traded on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) without the right to participate in this dividend distribution starting from July 14, 2026, which is designated as the ex-dividend date.