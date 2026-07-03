The ‘Neighbourhood Social Worker’, launched in April 2023, has proved its value and allows for optimism, however there is much more that can still be done, Deputy Welfare Minister Clea Papaellina told a conference to review the institution on Friday.

The programme, she said, has moved from pilot stage to islandwide and since it was launched has contributed to prevention, early intervention and promoting social cohesion, by being close to those who need it.

Papaellina said the programme is part of the project to restructure social welfare services and is being implemented in the framework of the EU’s Thalia 2021-2027 cohesion policy programme.

The programme kicked off with a handful of municipalities and remote communities, and in December 2024 was expanded to cover the whole island.

“Today, the programme is implemented by 34 neighbourhood social workers and 11 supervision officers,” Papaellina said.

There are six for Nicosia, 12 for Limassol, eight for Larnaca and four each for Famagusta and Paphos.

The programme’s implementation confirmed the belief that when social services are present in the communities, they can respond more directly and effectively to meet the immediate needs of the people, the deputy minister added.

“Modern social challenges call on us to invest in services that are accessible, flexible and people-centred, to invest in policies that do not wait for the individuals to seek help, but ensure that they themselves are by their side, within the community where they lives and are active,” she said.

Papaellina pointed out that Friday’s conference was a platform for the exchange of experiences and ideas that would help improve and develop the programme further.