Anthropic recently launched Claude Science, an AI ​research workbench, designed to help scientists streamline research, ‌analyze data and manage complex computing workflows.

The workbench offers scientists a user interface specifically designed for conducting research.

The launch is part ​of Anthropic’s life sciences and healthcare initiative, which ​the IPO-bound company has been developing since October 2025.

Claude Science combines ​databases, coding tools, compute and research workflows in one ​workspace, helping scientists analyze literature, run analyses, create figures and manuscripts, and trace results back to their source code and environment.

The tool ​is pre-configured with more than 60 scientific databases and ​can render scientific artifacts such as 3D protein structures, genome browser ‌tracks ⁠and chemistry drawings, Anthropic said.

Claude Science runs on Anthropic’s existing Claude models, which have undergone the company’s standard responsible scaling and biosecurity evaluations.

Several research organizations and companies testing ​the platform ​in beta reported ⁠significant efficiency gains, Anthropic added.

Anthropic is also launching its own pre-clinical drug programs, focused ​on neglected diseases, the AI startup’s head ​of ⁠life sciences Eric Kauderer-Abrams said during a press briefing.

“These are areas that are outside the scope of what the ⁠traditional pharma ​and biotech landscape might consider ​attractive targets, but nonetheless have real burden associated with them,” Kauderer-Abrams said.