A total of 290 new positions for school assistants and chaperones for children with disabilities, as well as an increase in social benefits, were approved by Cabinet this week, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Saturday.

“This week in Cabinet, we took two significant decisions of particular social importance that substantially improve the daily lives of our fellow citizens,” he said in a post on X.

The increase in benefits applies to five different areas, including a 50 per cent increase on the car purchase subsidy, a 33 per cent increase in the transport allowance, a 10 per cent increase in the personal assistance and home care allowance, doubling the day centre participation allowance, and the addition of almost 5,000 new beneficiaries by 2028.

“Undoubtedly, these are social policy decisions with substantial content,” he said.