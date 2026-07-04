On Saturday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temporary cloud cover in the higher mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 39 degrees Celsius inland, around 31 degrees in the southeast and on the east coast, 35 degrees on the north coast and around 30 degrees on the rest of the coast, as well as in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow south- to northwest, initially locally variable and weak to moderate at up to 4 Beaufort but later increase to locally strong winds in the south, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough.

Tonight, the weather will be mainly clear with temporary increased low clouds will be on the west coast.

Later and during the dawn hours, locally increased low cloudiness and sparse fog or mist are expected to form, mainly on the eastern half of the island.

Winds will blow mainly south- to northwest and locally variable, ranging from 3 to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be slightly rough.

Temperatures will drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, around 23 degrees on the coast and 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, isolated rain or storms are expected in the mountains and inland in the afternoon and evening as clouds develop.

Temperatures will gradually drop until Monday, mainly in the mountains and inland, with no significant change is expected on Tuesday.