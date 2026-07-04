British manufacturing activity cooled in June despite a boost to output from stockpiling ahead of price hikes and supply chain problems stemming from the Middle East conflict, a closely watched industry survey showed this week.
The final version of S&P Global’s UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for June fell to 52.5, below a preliminary estimate of 53.1 and May’s 53.9.
Readings above 50 denote an expansion in activity.
The survey’s output index was the highest since September 2024 at 52.6, up from 52.2.
However, growth in new orders slowed sharply — chiming with a Confederation of British Industry survey published last week.
“The UK manufacturing sector ended the second quarter of the year on a positive note,” Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.
“Sustaining the upturn is becoming a bigger concern. Manufacturers are currently benefiting from client strategic stockpiling, as they safeguard against supply chain disruptions and expected price rises. A drop in the rate of growth of new work intakes suggests this boost is already starting to fade.”
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