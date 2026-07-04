British manufacturing activity cooled in June despite a boost to output from stockpiling ahead of price hikes and supply ​chain problems stemming from the Middle East conflict, a ‌closely watched industry survey showed this week.

The final version of S&P Global’s UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for June fell to 52.5, below a preliminary ​estimate of 53.1 and May’s 53.9.

Readings above 50 denote an ​expansion in activity.

The survey’s output index was the highest ⁠since September 2024 at 52.6, up from 52.2.

However, growth in ​new orders slowed sharply — chiming with a Confederation of British Industry ​survey published last week.

“The UK manufacturing sector ended the second quarter of the year on a positive note,” Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, ​said.

“Sustaining the upturn is becoming a bigger concern. Manufacturers are ​currently benefiting from client strategic stockpiling, as they safeguard against supply chain disruptions ‌and ⁠expected price rises. A drop in the rate of growth of new work intakes suggests this boost is already starting to fade.”