Opposition party Akel on Monday criticised the government for the appointment of independent investigators to probe the anti-corruption authority’s findings in their Mafia State report.

“The government either does not realise or is pretending not to realise the fiasco surrounding its appointment of criminal investigators regarding the anti-corruption authority’s findings and the Mafia State scandal,” Akel said.

Referring to the recent resignation of Christos Mylonopoulos from its five-member panels of investigators, over what Akel said was a “backlash over conflict of interest” and his replacement by Ilias Anagnostopoulos, the party said that the decision did not only “fail to restore” but actually “exacerbate the crisis of credibility” surrounding the entire process.

“President Christodoulides bears full responsibility. Instead of ensuring a criminal investigation beyond any shadow of a doubt, his choices cast even more doubt and reinforce concerns that an attempt is being made to cover up the very serious findings of the anti-corruption authority, which centre on his political mentor, Nikos Anastasiades,” Akel said.

Responding to Akel’s statement, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the party’s allegations would “publicly prejudge the outcome of an independent investigation” and “disparage individuals of recognised standing”, creating what he described as “unfair impressions based on insinuations.”

“Those who invoke institutional credibility only when it serves their political interests cannot claim to uphold it,” he said.

Letymbiotis accused Akel of trying to exploit a “legal and institutional” process for political reasons.

“The institutional order does not function through shouting, insinuations and preconceived conclusions,” he said, adding that if Akel had specific evidence, it should be submitted to the relevant authorities for evaluation.

“What cannot be accepted is the transformation of a serious investigative process into a partisan arena for creating public impressions,” he said.

Letymbiotis reiterated that the government was fully supportive of a comprehensive investigation “without interference, without compromises”, stressing it was the “fundamental principle of a democracy that functions institutionally and not selectively.”

“We fully respect the presumption of innocence, and for us, no one is above the law,” he said.