The electricity authority (EAC) and the defence ministry on Monday signed an agreement for 4,400 LED light bulbs to be installed in national guard camps across the island.

The measure constitutes an integral component of the EAC’s strategy to enhance energy efficiency and achieve annual energy saving targets, as well as the adaptation measures of the defence ministry to protect the environment without compromising its operational readiness.

The LEDs are expected to save more than 60 per cent of energy compared to existing lighting and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to support a broader green transition.

According to the EAC, installation works will begin immediately with their completion expected in spring 2027.

The agreement is the second part of a joint agreement between the EAC and the defence ministry through which 2,200 energy-intensive lighting fixtures were exchanged in 2022.