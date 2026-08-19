Today, the weather will initially be mainly clear, but an increase in cloud cover is expected around midday, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees Celsius in the interior, around 31 degrees on the west and southwest coasts, around 32 degrees on the rest of the coasts and 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Initially, winds will blow variably at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming mainly from the southwest to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort and temporarily locally reaching up to 5 Beaufort on the windward coast.

The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will be mainly clear with increased cloud cover expected in the western half of the island.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland, around 23 degrees on the coast and to 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly westerly to northwesterly, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the weather will be mainly clear.

The temperature will gradually increase until Friday and will not change significantly on Saturday.