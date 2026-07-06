Engomi's 'To Elliniko' serves up tastes of summer

The taste of Greece is one of summer’s signatures and “To Elliniko” in Nicosia’s Engomi is the favourite destination for those seeking authentic Hellenic flavours. With the renowned quality and warm hospitality that characterise the restaurant, Greek tradition takes centre stage, with a menu that perfectly complements summer moments, offering delightful combinations any time of day.

Among the Signature Dishes, Elliniko’s menu highlights include the saganaki shrimp and the grilled octopus, which bring scents of the sea to the capital. The freshly-fried baby squid pairs perfectly with white tarama for a light, summery meal with marine aromas, while a chilled glass of white wine partners wonderfully with the orzo with fresh seafood. The journey through the Greek summer continues with crispy Aegean shrimp, accompanied by a glass of ouzo.

The restaurant offers many hearty options featuring authentic Greek flavors for summer outings. Tzatziki accompanies the zucchini fritters with feta and dill, and the spicy cheese dip goes perfectly with the slow-cooked kontosouvli gyro, while the handmade beef patty stuffed with cheese and homemade barbecue sauce is even more delicious with an ice-cold beer.

Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of grilled options, including the best souvlaki and sieftalia, served with Elliniko’s crispy fries and ice-cold beers.

This summer, head to To Elliniko in Engomi, which is once again bringing the best flavours of Greece and Cyprus to the Hilton Nicosia hotel!