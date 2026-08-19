Businesses and organisations from Cyprus and Croatia will come together in Limassol on September 25, 2026, for a business and innovation forum aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation and creating new opportunities in the blue economy.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced that it will organise the ‘Blue Bridges Cyprus-Croatia Business and Innovation Forum and B2B Meetings’ in collaboration with the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) and the Croatian Chamber of Economy.

The event will take place from 9am to 4pm at the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), bringing together companies, researchers, organisations and other stakeholders involved in maritime and marine-related industries.

The forum is being held as part of the SeaTecHub project, which is funded by the Horizon Europe programme and aims to strengthen innovation ecosystems and promote closer cooperation between Cyprus and Croatia in the blue economy sector.

It also forms part of the MDigi-I project, Cyprus’ national research infrastructure for the digitalisation of the maritime sector.

According to the organisers, the MDigi-I initiative supports research and innovation by giving businesses, researchers and other stakeholders access to advanced testing facilities, laboratories, specialised equipment and digital services.

The project is intended to accelerate the development and adoption of technologies designed to improve the safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability of maritime transport.

Alongside the forum, Keve and the Croatian Chamber of Economy, acting as members of the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), will organise a series of pre-arranged business-to-business meetings between Cypriot and Croatian companies.

The organisers said these meetings are intended to strengthen business networking and create new opportunities for commercial cooperation in line with the objectives of the Enterprise Europe Network.

The event is aimed at companies, organisations and stakeholders active in the blue economy that are seeking to develop new business opportunities, establish strategic partnerships and explore innovative solutions with counterparts from Cyprus and Croatia.

Participants will be able to attend presentations and discussions examining the latest developments and future prospects for the blue economy, while also learning about new technologies and solutions through company presentations and demonstrations.

They will have the opportunity to take part in pre-arranged business meetings organised through the Enterprise Europe Network to build new business relationships and strategic partnerships with Cypriot and Croatian organisations.

Additionally, participants can exchange knowledge and best practices with representatives from businesses, research organisations, and public authorities to identify opportunities for future commercial, research, and innovation collaborations.

Participation in the forum will be free of charge, although advance registration will be required.

The organisers have set September 7, 2026, as the registration deadline for participants wishing to attend the event and take part in the scheduled business meetings with Croatian companies.

A preliminary agenda has already been prepared, while the final programme will be sent to all registered participants at a later date.