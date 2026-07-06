Cyprus has spent the last two decades building a reputation as one of the European Union’s most active financial and fintech centres. The island hosts hundreds of CySEC-regulated investment firms, dozens of international banks, a growing cluster of crypto-asset service providers, and a steady stream of forex, payments, and iGaming companies choosing Nicosia or Limassol as their EU base of operations. That concentration of regulated activity comes with a price: Cyprus also sits under some of the strictest Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) supervision in Europe, and the rules are tightening again in 2026.

For any business onboarding clients in or through Cyprus – a bank, an investment firm, a payment institution, a crypto exchange, a real estate agency, or a law firm – understanding what KYC verification actually requires is no longer optional paperwork. It is a core part of doing business on the island.

Why Cyprus takes KYC so seriously

Cyprus’s AML framework is anchored in the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Law of 2007, which has been repeatedly amended to keep pace with successive EU Anti-Money Laundering Directives (currently transposing the Sixth AMLD) and with Financial Action Task Force recommendations. Three domestic authorities share supervisory responsibility depending on the sector: the Central Bank of Cyprus for banks and credit institutions, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for investment firms, crypto-asset service providers, and fund managers, and MOKAS — the Unit for Combating Money Laundering — which acts as the country’s financial intelligence unit and receives suspicious transaction reports.

Supervision has intensified rather than relaxed. CySEC has issued multi-million-euro fines in recent years and carried out hundreds of on-site and remote audits of regulated entities. The Central Bank of Cyprus introduced a new AML/CFT directive in mid-2025 reinforcing a risk-based approach to due diligence. At EU level, the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) became operational from July 2025, and Cyprus-regulated entities — including CySEC-licensed investment firms, fund managers, and crypto-asset service providers — are already submitting structured compliance data ahead of new EU-wide technical standards expected later in 2026. In short: KYC in Cyprus is moving toward a more data-driven, continuously monitored model, not a one-off box-ticking exercise.

Who actually needs KYC verification in Cyprus

The obligation to verify customers applies far beyond banks. Under Cypriot law, “obliged entities” include:

Banks and credit institutions

CySEC-licensed investment and forex/CFD firms

Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs), which must register with CySEC and comply with the EU’s Travel Rule guidelines

Electronic money and payment institutions

Fund managers (UCITS and AIFM entities)

Law firms, accountants, and corporate service providers handling company formation or client funds

Real estate agents and high-value goods dealers

Each of these sectors is expected to run customer due diligence (CDD) before establishing a business relationship, and to keep monitoring that relationship for the lifetime of the client.

What Cyprus KYC actually involves

A compliant KYC process in Cyprus generally covers four layers of checks:

1. Identity verification. For individuals, this means a valid passport or national ID, proof of address (typically a recent utility bill or bank statement), and basic personal data such as date and place of birth. For legal entities, it extends to certificates of incorporation, shareholder registers, and evidence of the company’s operating address.

2. Beneficial ownership checks. Obliged entities must identify the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) behind any corporate client — the natural person or persons who actually control or benefit from the entity — and verify that information against the Cyprus Beneficial Owner Register.

3. Screening. Every customer must be checked against sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP) databases, and adverse media sources. This is not a one-time check; ongoing screening is expected throughout the relationship.

4. Risk-based due diligence. Regulators expect firms to classify clients as low, medium, or high risk based on factors like geography, transaction behaviour, and industry, and to apply Enhanced Due Diligence — additional documentation and closer monitoring — to higher-risk profiles, including most PEPs and clients from higher-risk jurisdictions.

The compliance challenge for growing businesses

For a bank with an established compliance department, running these checks manually may be workable. For a fast-growing fintech, brokerage, or crypto platform trying to onboard clients across dozens of countries, manual KYC quickly becomes a bottleneck. Common pain points include:

Onboarding delays that push prospective clients toward competitors with faster sign-up flows

Inconsistent document checks across markets with different ID formats and languages

Keeping sanctions and PEP screening current as watchlists change daily

Preparing for the more structured, data-driven reporting that AMLA and CySEC now expect

Balancing regulatory rigour with a smooth user experience, particularly for mobile-first customers

This is exactly why most CySEC-regulated firms have moved away from spreadsheet-based, manual onboarding toward automated identity verification platforms.

Automating compliance without losing the customer

A well-built kyc verification service can combine document verification, biometric liveness checks, sanctions and PEP screening, and ongoing monitoring into a single onboarding flow — turning a process that once took days into one that takes minutes, without cutting corners on regulatory requirements. Platforms such as KYCAID are built specifically to help regulated businesses in jurisdictions like Cyprus meet CySEC and EU AML obligations while keeping onboarding friction low, offering configurable workflows that can be adjusted as local requirements evolve. For companies preparing for the next phase of AMLA-driven supervision, having a verification system that produces clean, structured, exportable compliance data is quickly becoming a practical necessity rather than a nice-to-have.

Frequently asked questions

Is KYC legally required in Cyprus? Yes. Any entity classified as an “obliged entity” under the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Law of 2007 must carry out customer due diligence before and during a business relationship.

Which authority regulates KYC compliance in Cyprus? It depends on the sector: the Central Bank of Cyprus for banks, CySEC for investment firms and crypto-asset service providers, and separate bodies for lawyers and accountants, all reporting suspicious activity to MOKAS.

Do crypto companies need KYC in Cyprus? Yes. Crypto-Asset Service Providers must register with CySEC, run full AML/KYC checks on clients, and follow EU Travel Rule requirements, with MiCA-aligned obligations phasing in as well.

What documents are needed for individual KYC in Cyprus? Typically a valid passport or national ID, proof of current address, and basic biographical details, verified against independent data sources.

How is KYC in Cyprus changing in 2026? Supervision is shifting toward the EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), with regulated firms expected to produce structured, exportable compliance data and firms preparing for new EU-wide technical standards due later in the year.

Cyprus’s position as an EU financial hub makes it an attractive base for regulated businesses — but that same position means KYC and AML compliance are non-negotiable. As oversight moves toward a more centralised, data-driven EU model under AMLA, businesses that treat identity verification as a strategic function, rather than a compliance afterthought, will be the ones best placed to onboard clients quickly, keep regulators satisfied, and scale across the EU with confidence.

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