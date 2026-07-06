Lidl Cyprus continues support for youth through Red Cross summer camp

The completion of this year’s Cyprus Red Cross Youth Section’s Pancyprian Summer Camp confirmed for yet another year that Lidl Cyprus is firmly committed to supporting initiatives with a substantial social footprint, and which provide youth with space, opportunities and experiences with real value.

This initiative is part of a long-standing, stable and evolving collaboration between Lidl Cyprus and the Cyprus Red Cross, which aims to support the most vulnerable members of our society. With consistency and responsibility, Lidl Cyprus continues its offerings, thus highlighting the importance of collective effort.

The summer camp took place over June 22-29, 2026, at the Lakatamia Municipality Campground, in the village of Chandria, and hosted 50 Primary and Secondary Education students from all over Cyprus. For a week, participants had the opportunity to have a different summer experience, through educational and recreational excursions in the surrounding area, outdoor activities, music evenings, film screenings, sports activities, discussions on issues that concern young people, as well as get acquainted with the actions of the Cyprus Red Cross Society and the value of volunteering.

In this way, within a safe and creative environment, youth had the opportunity to socialise, collaborate, express themselves and create memories that went beyond the limits of a simple summer activity.

As part of its long-standing collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross Society, Lidl Cyprus supported the effort by offering products to meet the needs of the camp, such as food, refrigerated items and cleaning supplies. At the same time, for the final celebration of the camp, the Lidl Food Academy team visited the campsite on Friday, June 26, 2026, and contributed to the preparation and provision of meals to campers.

Such support is part of Lidl Cyprus’ broader responsibility philosophy, which consistently invests in actions that promote social cohesion, equal opportunities, the empowerment of children and young people, as well as the cultivation of values ​​such as solidarity, cooperation and active participation.

For Lidl Cyprus, its contribution to society is not limited to individual actions, but constitutes a timeless attitude of responsibility towards the people and the communities in which it operates. Through its support to the Cyprus Red Cross Society Youth Section’s Pancyprian Summer Camp, the company actively contributes to an initiative that gives young people the valuable opportunity to live, learn, share and experience the feeling of “belonging”.

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