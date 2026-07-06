Skroutz, Greece’s most popular marketplace, is bringing its successful subscription service, Skroutz Plus, to Cyprus and “shouting it from the rooftops” with the message: “Skroutz Plus—and you can forget about shipping costs!” The service, which has more than 260,000 members in Greece, was designed to offer Cypriot consumers the opportunity to easily and affordably meet their daily needs, even for lower-value items, while enjoying exceptionally favourable shipping terms.

Benefits of a Skroutz Plus subscription in Cyprus

For €9.99 per month, members of the service enjoy a comprehensive package of benefits that enhances their overall shopping experience. More specifically, Skroutz Plus offers free shipping in Skroutz Points for orders weighing up to 5 kg and totalling €40 or more, as well as free delivery to the customer’s address for purchases of €60 or more, along with a €5 discount for packages weighing more than 5 kg.

In addition, the benefits package includes unlimited free returns for product replacements or in cases where the consumer changes their mind about the purchase, as well as immediate access to exclusive offers (Plus Deals) and rewards (Skroutz Coins).

Significant savings from initial purchases

The added value of the service becomes apparent from the very first month. Considering that the basic shipping cost to Cyprus averages €5, just two orders per month are enough to fully offset the subscription cost. Starting from the third order and beyond, every purchase translates into immediate savings, as the consumer takes full advantage of free shipping, significantly reducing the total cost of their purchases.

Subscription activation is quick and easy through the Skroutz Plus page, unlocking a whole new world of convenience and savings for every member.

About Skroutz

Skroutz S.A. connects millions of consumers with thousands of stores that choose to advertise on Greece’s largest e-commerce platform. Skroutz began operations in Cyprus in 2022.

On skroutz.cy, consumers can find over 28 million products from approximately 8,000 partner stores, enjoying secure shopping, a delivery and money-back guarantee, and free returns on every purchase made through Skroutz. The Company’s vision is to offer consumers a comprehensive shopping experience and provide its partners with the most efficient sales channel.

Skroutz S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Athens. It employs more than 600 people and, after 20 years in operation, has established itself in consumers’ minds as the benchmark for the ideal shopping experience, recording over 8 million visits each month.

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