More than 5,200 students from 160 schools across Cyprus explored the unique ecosystems of the Akrotiri peninsula this school year through hands-on environmental education programmes at the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre (AEEC).

The centre, which works in partnership with the Unit for Education for the Environment and Sustainable Development (EESD), said on Monday that the 2025-2026 academic year was one of its busiest, welcoming pupils from pre-primary to secondary schools, as well as university groups.

AEEC manager Thomas Hadjikyriakou said the programmes gave students and teachers the chance to experience environmental education beyond the classroom.

“We offered schools a unique opportunity to connect with nature while exploring the ecological and cultural importance of the Akrotiri peninsula,” he said.

Each visit began with an introduction to the peninsula’s geological formation and the significance of its protected wetlands and turtle nesting beaches.

Students then took part in interactive QR-code activities in the exhibition areas, watched a short film on the area’s biodiversity, observed birdlife at Akrotiri Salt Lake through telescopes and participated in outdoor learning sessions.

EESD teacher Koula Michael said the centre hosted school groups from every district in Cyprus on an almost daily basis.

“Students aged five to 18, together with their teachers and university groups, have the opportunity to interact directly with the natural environment of the Akrotiri peninsula through a variety of educational activities,” she said.

She said the programmes are designed to help participants develop a deeper understanding of environmental protection and sustainable development through practical, immersive experiences.

Among the most popular activities were the ‘Magic – Nature – Senses’ programme for younger children, alongside workshops for older students focusing on traditional basket weaving in Akrotiri village, wetland conservation, reducing ecological footprints and the work of the environmental education centre itself.

Based in Akrotiri village, the AEEC offers environmental education programmes throughout the school year.

Schools can apply through the education ministry, while members of the public can contact the centre directly to arrange educational visits and guided tours.