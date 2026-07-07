Motorcyclists and members of the Isaac-Solomou remembrance initiative depart on Tuesday afternoon for Greece for a tour through symbolic stops across the country, marking 30 years since they were killed during two separate demonstrations in the buffer zone near Dherynia in August 1996.

The participants gathered at the DP World Limassol terminal at Limassol port on Tuesday morning to board the AF Marina ferry, that will take them to Piraeus, Greece, for their third ride.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Kyriacos Yiangou said the first ride took place in 2016 in Germany and the second in 2021 in Greece.

“It is a ten-day tour with motorcycles and we will pass from symbolic places, such as Kyrenia in Achaia, Karavas in Kythira, Salamina in Attica, Rhodes and Kastellorizo,” he said.

Yiangou explained that “the respective destinations in our homeland are under occupation and we are demanding the right to freely go to our land, the right to freedom, the right to dignity, the right to justice.”

He added that every such ride is very emotional and is joined by Tasos Isaac’s mother, daughter and sisters.

“The bikers honour the memory of the martyrs, they do not forget and we all try, through their sacrifice, to send the messages emanating from it,” he said.

Yiangou said preparations were being made in Greece to welcome the bikers with receptions and road naming ceremonies, including an event at the House of Cyprus in Athens with the contribution of the Cyprus embassy.

While in Athens, a delegation of bikers will meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Konstantinos Tasoulas. On their return to Cyprus, the bikers will be meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides to reiterate the need for justice to be served for the deaths of the two men.

In addition to the tour of Greece, motorcyclists are also set to travel to Paralimni on August 8 to mark the anniversary of both men’s deaths.

Isaac was killed on August 11, 1996, when Greek Cypriot motorcyclist protesters were met in the buffer zone by Turkish Cypriot counter-protesters who, according to the United Nations report on the incident, were “joined by members of the Grey Wolves who had come from Turkey”.

As demonstrators from both sides broke into the buffer zone, the incident became violent. Isaac found himself entangled in barbed wire in the buffer zone and was beaten to death by Turkish Cypriots and Turks who had also entered the buffer zone.

Solomou was killed three days later when, following Isaac’s funeral, Greek Cypriot demonstrators once again travelled to Dherynia.

He distanced himself from his fellow protesters and walked towards a Turkish military post, attempting to climb a flagpole to remove a Turkish flag, before being shot dead by Turkish forces.