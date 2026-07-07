Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday assured families that respect for every new conscript’s dignity is “non-negotiable” as the enlistment process for the 2026 intake got under way.

Speaking during a visit to the Christos Samaras military camp in Athalassa, Palmas said the coming days marked an important milestone for the recruits, their families, the defence ministry and the Cyprus National Guard as they welcomed the new intake.

He said the National Guard would become the recruits’ “new family” for the next 14 months, adding that they would have both the opportunity and the privilege of serving their “half-occupied homeland”.

While describing the training programme as methodical and intensive, Palmas stressed that every conscript would be treated with respect.

“I want to assure families and the young recruits themselves that respect for the personality and dignity of every individual is non-negotiable and guaranteed,” he said, expressing confidence that the officers and non-commissioned officers responsible for training were well prepared for the task.

The minister added that the defence ministry and the National Guard continue to adapt training methods and the overall experience of national service to reflect changing circumstances and modern challenges.

Addressing the new conscripts directly, he urged them to feel both proud and privileged to serve, noting that some of their peers were unable to complete military service because of health reasons.

“You have already completed an important chapter of your lives by graduating from school. Today, a new chapter begins, your service to your country,” he said, encouraging them to take care of their health, approach their training with responsibility and wishing them a successful military service.

Palmas was briefed on the enlistment process and the measures introduced to ensure it runs smoothly. In a post on X, he praised the professionalism of the personnel overseeing the process and wished the new recruits a successful period of service, describing military service as “a supreme duty to the homeland.”