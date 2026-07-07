The first phase of the free eye exam program organized by eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso has been successfully completed

The first phase of eWise Cyprus Ltd’s Corporate Social Responsibility program was completed with great success and a significant number of screenings – Esso, which offers free eye exams to drivers, helping to ensure the early diagnosis of vision problems and the prevention of traffic accidents.

During the first four events held at selected Esso gas stations across Cyprus, a total of 174 people were examined.

Of the participants, 53 had normal vision without the need for correction, while 100 were already wearing eyeglasses.

It is particularly significant that 21 people were found to need glasses, without them even realizing it until the time of the examination!

This finding highlights the importance of preventive eye exams, as vision problems can affect not only driving safety but also daily life, work, and overall quality of life.

Regular eye exams for drivers are essential before they get behind the wheel, as good vision is a key factor in preventing traffic accidents and improving road safety.

For this reason, eWise Cyprus Ltd – Esso will continue to contribute to improving road safety through this program, which will resume in September with four more visits by the mobile eye-examination unit to Esso gas stations throughout Cyprus.

More information and a detailed schedule of upcoming events are available on the website www.ewise.com.cy

The eWise Cyprus Ltd. initiative – Esso initiative is under the auspices of the Cyprus Police (Traffic Department) and is implemented in collaboration with the Cyprus Opticians Council and A. Potamitis Medicare Ltd, which provides the necessary equipment for conducting the eye exams.