European Erasmus+ initiative Youth United Against Domestic Violence is currently under way, bringing together young people from different countries to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence.

The programme, running from until July 8, helps participants understand the causes and effects of domestic abuse through workshops, group activities and discussions.

A key focus is on developing skills like communication, cooperation and empathy, while encouraging recognition of early signs of violence.

Participants are engaging with institutions involved in human rights and victim protection, including the commissioners for gender equality and children’s rights, as well as Cyprus police representatives.

The initiative also aims to familiarise young people with support services and reporting mechanisms for effective responses to incidents.

It promotes international cooperation and intercultural dialogue, strengthening European values such as solidarity, equality and respect.

Empowering young people is essential for creating safer, more inclusive societies and improving long-term prevention of domestic violence across Europe.