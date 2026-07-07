A French court decision to extradite a Lithuanian woman wanted for the usurpation of Greek Cypriot property in the north is “exceptionally important”, the Law Office said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the Aix-en-Provence court of appeals on July 1, honouring a European arrest warrant issued by Cyprus.

The suspect had been arrested in France on May 16 in the framework of a criminal case.

On December 10, 2025, the same court had rejected a European arrest warrant for a usurpation case against an Iranian national.

The Law Office said the latest development was the result of a coordinated effort by public prosecutors at the legal service in collaboration with the justice ministry and the French prosecution authorities.

Cyprus had participated in the proceedings before the French court of appeals and explained its positions.

The court deemed that in this case the offences under investigation had taken place in the north, which did not rule out the implementation of the acquis communautaire or the execution of European arrest warrants issued by the courts of Cyprus.

It also said the regime in the north was the result of a serious violation of international law and thus it was obliged not to recognise the illegality and to abstain from any action that would contribute to prolonging it.

The Law Office said the ruling confirmed the correct interpretation and implementation of EU legislation in conjunction with the jurisdiction of Cyprus regarding offences in the north.

The ruling, the Law Office added, confirmed the dedication of the court to the fundamental principles of international law, with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognised jurisdiction of Cyprus over its territory, and also rectifies the previous erroneous approach of the Frech court of appeals.