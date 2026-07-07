following agreement with The University of Manchester

Leadership team with international expertise appointed:

Frederick University has announced the launch of recruitment for its new School of Medicine with a call for expressions of interest for academic leadership and faculty positions. The opportunities include academic appointments at all ranks, as well as a number of academic leadership positions.

The recruitment launch marks a significant milestone in the development of the School, following the appointment of the executive leadership team that will guide its establishment and oversee the accreditation of its medical programme. The programme will be based on the well-established model of The University of Manchester and delivered in accordance with international standards and best practices in medical education.

Bringing together extensive international expertise in medical education, clinical training, academic leadership and institutional development, the executive team will lead the creation of a modern, student-centred medical school, designed to prepare future physicians for the evolving needs of healthcare systems locally and globally.

The development of the School is led by Professor Dimitris Kardamakis, who has been appointed Founding Dean of the Frederick School of Medicine. A distinguished clinical oncologist and Professor Emeritus of Radiation Oncology at the University of Patras, Professor Kardamakis brings extensive experience in academic leadership, research and healthcare management.

As Founding Dean, he will lead the School’s academic development, including the adoption and implementation of The University of Manchester’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) curriculum, while overseeing the accreditation process.

Dr Spyros Pipis has been appointed Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs. A graduate of The University of Manchester Medical School, Dr Pipis is a highly experienced consultant paediatrician and Clinical Professor of Paediatrics with extensive clinical and academic experience in both Cyprus and the United Kingdom. He will lead the development and coordination of clinical education across partner hospitals and primary care providers, ensuring high-quality clinical training and alignment with accreditation requirements and international best practices.

Mr John Surrey has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Frederick School of Medicine. With more than 40 years of leadership and management experience across international medical education, government, and organisational development, he brings significant expertise in the establishment and operational development of new medical schools. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Brunel Medical School in London through to its launch in 2022.

Academics and medical educators who wish to contribute to the development of the new medical school are invited to express their interest by 15 September 2026. Further details on the available positions and the recruitment process can be found here.

The establishment of the Frederick School of Medicine marks a significant milestone in the University’s strategic development and its contribution to medical education and healthcare in Cyprus and the wider region. This is the first time in Europe, outside the UK, that a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB), based on The University of Manchester’s curriculum, will be offered.

The School is scheduled to launch in September 2028 and the programme will be delivered in a newly developed building at Frederick University’s Limassol Campus. More information on the new Frederick University School of Medicine is available at https://frederick.ac.cy/medical/