Independent criminal investigator Andreas Paschalides said on Tuesday he would strive to meet his new deadline in the so-called videogate investigation, launched following the publication in January of a video circulated online by an account operating under the name Emily Thomson.

The investigation’s deadline had been mid-April, however Paschalides requested an extension twice and he now has until July 20 to hand in his findings.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said on Tuesday the police were assisting Paschalides in his investigation, following his instructions.

The footage triggered allegations involving political figures, business interests and questions surrounding influence, campaign financing and major investment decisions.