After the Lidl Agios Pavlos store, Lidl Cyprus' summer wellness journey will travel to Lidl Agia Fylaxeos store on July 10 and 11 as well as to the Lidl Ypsonas store on July 17 and 18.

The Lidl Better Living Days’ second stop in Paphos was materialised. Visitors of the Lidl Agios Pavlos store had the opportunity to attend a two-day event dedicated to taste, fitness, wellness and practical ideas for everyday life.

On July 3 and 4, the store’s outdoor area was transformed into a summer meeting point for the entire family. Attendees had the opportunity to attend cooking sessions, try out refreshing and healthy flavours, participate in yoga sessions and get advice on nutrition.

After Nicosia and Paphos, Lidl Better Living Days continue their summer journey with two consecutive stops in Limassol:

Friday 10 & Saturday 11 July – Lidl Agias Fylaxeos

– Lidl Agias Fylaxeos Friday 17 & Saturday 18 July – Lidl Ypsonas

With Lidl Better Living Days, Lidl Cyprus focuses on creating experiences that promote well-being, proper nutrition and a better everyday life, thus demonstrating that quality choices can be simple and practical.

More information on the detailed programme and the next stops can be found here.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus