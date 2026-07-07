The music nights sound loud and clear this summer as more and more curated evenings are added to the What’s On agenda. ARK Productions by Downtown Live brings hot summer concerts to the rural Nicosia district. Next in July’s calendar are six concerts by renowned artists of the Greek and international music scene.

Coming to Lympia’s amphitheatre is Greek rapper and hip-hop artist Novel 729, performing live on July 11 at 8pm. Then, on July 17, Greek bands Koinoi Thitoi and Voukoliki Diatarachi will meet together on stage for the first time in Lympia. They’ll fill the air with socio-political hip hop and rock elements, fusing them with traditional sounds.

Offering Cyprus’ music fans one of the hottest lives of the season is the Greek sister-duo Skiadareses. They are set to perform in Lympia on July 22, bringing their hit songs and realistic lyrics to the stage, with the Cyprus girl trio Toutes Eni as the opening act.

Then, another popular band from Greece which has been rocking the stage for decades arrives. Mple land in Cyprus and head to Lympia on July 25 for a pop-rock night with their signature vocals and famous songs. Setting the mood for the night are band Fuse and Frederiki Tombazou, who will open the evening.

Next on the agenda is singer Paschalis, who returns to Cyprus with his band on July 30 for a 7pm Disco n Live Party show. Joining him on stage will be Stelios Mac and DJs Petros Sophoclides and Jimmy The Destroyer, who together will create a total 80s and 90s music atmosphere, bringing tunes from the past to life.

Closing July’s concerts is the Greek rapper Dani Gambino who will perform on July 31 at 9pm. His show is not the final one for ARK Production’s summer events though, as more live music will continue in August.

ARK Summer Production

Live music concert by Novel 729. July 11. Koinoi Thitoi and Voukoliki Diatarachi. July 17. Skiadareses. July 22. Mple. July 25. Paschalis. July 30. Dani Gambino. July 31. Lympia Amphitheatre, Nicosia district. https://downtownnicosia.live/buy-tickets/. Tel: 99-810011