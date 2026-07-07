Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday urged newly commissioned officers of the Cyprus National Guard to pursue lifelong learning, lead with humanity and play their part in strengthening Cyprus’ deterrence capabilities.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the 2026 class of second lieutenants, ensigns and pilot officers, Palmas congratulated the graduates on completing four years of military education, describing the occasion as both recognition of their efforts and the beginning of a career carrying greater responsibilities.

He said their education had combined academic excellence, specialised military training, physical and mental preparation and leadership development, equipping them for their future roles as National Guard officers.

Turning to the demands of military leadership, Palmas cited the ancient Athenian statesman Alkiviades’ maxim, ‘to command is to foresee’, saying effective leadership requires foresight, sound judgement and careful planning to anticipate challenges, assess developments and make decisions that safeguard both the mission and personnel.

He also quoted the philosopher Aristotle’s observation that “to govern is laborious”, telling the new officers that leadership demands continuous effort, constant vigilance and personal sacrifice.

Palmas said these timeless principles are even more relevant today as armed forces face rapid technological change, hybrid threats and an increasingly complex security environment. He stressed that preparedness, anticipation and adaptability are essential qualities for modern military leaders.

The minister also called on the graduates to lead with humanity, setting an example through their own conduct, demanding no more from their subordinates than they expect from themselves.

Palmas also welcomed the decision to name the 2026 graduating class of the Greek Military Academy after the late Tassos Markou, describing it as the first time in the academy’s history that a class has been named after a Cypriot officer.

He said the decision honoured Markou’s sacrifice while highlighting the enduring historical ties between Cyprus and Greece.

Palmas said investing in modern military capabilities, maintaining a high level of operational readiness and adapting to new forms of threats were essential to safeguarding Cyprus.