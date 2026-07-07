A 28-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Tuesday after he was arrested for smuggling cocaine into Cyprus by concealing the drugs inside his body.

The suspect was stopped by officers from the drug squad (Ykan) and customs officials at Larnaca airport after arriving on a flight on Monday evening.

Police said the man admitted carrying drugs internally and was taken to Larnaca general hospital, where scans revealed multiple foreign objects inside his body.

So far, he has expelled six egg-shaped packages containing around 60g of cocaine.

He remains under police guard in hospital while Ykan Larnaca continues its investigation.