Tuesday starts off sunny with temperatures peaking at 36C inland, 32C along the coast and 26C in the highest mountains.

Clouds will start forming in the afternoon, with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and possibly hailstones, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally in the afternoon a moderate to fresh breeze of 5 to 6 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Tuesday night will be clear with low clouds mainly in coastal areas.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort and locally up to a moderate breeze of 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22C inland and along the coast, and to 18C in the highest mountains.

Cloudy afternoons continue into Wednesday and Thursday with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and possibly inland as well.

Friday will be mainly fine with clouds over the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average till Friday.