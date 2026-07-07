This show is exactly as it sounds. A group of talented children from Denmark who can fly high, twist and turn, land in Cyprus for a unique acrobatic circus-musical show. Flying Superkids has toured more than 35 countries since 1967 and this week, it is Cyprus’ turn to enjoy the show and be wowed by young talent.

Following two performances in Limassol earlier this week, the Danish show now makes its way to Larnaca and Nicosia. Thirty young performers, aged 7 to 21, will take the stage of Pattihio Amphitheatre in Larnaca on July 9 and Tamasos Theatre in Episkopio (Nicosia district) the following evening. Get ready to witness acrobats fly through the air, dance, sing and perform acts that impress.

Both shows begin at 8.30pm and although it is a production by young stars, this is now a children’s show. It features spectacular aerial acrobatics, live music and some razzle-dazzle signature acts that have given this production a world-class status.

Founded in 1967 by Uwe Godbersen with the aim to give a more creative dimension to gymnastics, the production combines music, with theatre, humour and talent.

Danish Flying Superkids

Acrobatic circus-musical show from Denmark with 30 young performers, aged 7 to 21. July 9 – Pattihio Amphitheatre, Larnaca. July 10 – Tamasos Theatre, Episkopio, Nicosia district. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy